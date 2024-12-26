Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2013.

Сondition VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)