flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1675 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1718 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access