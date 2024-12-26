United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1718 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1675 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Search