Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (7) XF (5) VF (11) F (6) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (6) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (21) PCGS (3)

