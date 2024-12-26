United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1719
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2106 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
