United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2106 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1719 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
