Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 52,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1151 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
