Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1720 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 52,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1151 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
