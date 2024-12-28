flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1720

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1720
Reverse Five guineas 1720
Five guineas 1720
Average price 49000 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Two guinea 1720
Reverse Two guinea 1720
Two guinea 1720
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Guinea 1720 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1720 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1720 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Half Guinea 1720 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1720 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1720 First laureated bust
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1720
Reverse Crown 1720
Crown 1720
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse Halfcrown 1720
Reverse Halfcrown 1720
Halfcrown 1720
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse Shilling 1720 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1720 First draped bust
Shilling 1720 First draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Shilling 1720 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1720 First draped bust
Shilling 1720 First draped bust Angles plain
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse Sixpence 1720
Reverse Sixpence 1720
Sixpence 1720
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Penny 1720
Reverse Penny 1720
Penny 1720
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1720 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1720 Second laureate bust
Halfpenny 1720 Second laureate bust
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Farthing 1720
Reverse Farthing 1720
Farthing 1720
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 48
