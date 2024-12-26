flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Five guineas 1720 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Five guineas 1720 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1720 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
52353 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
68060 $
Price in auction currency 10750000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Leu - October 26, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1720 at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
Seller Spink
Date October 8, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

