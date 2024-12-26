United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1720 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
52353 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
68060 $
Price in auction currency 10750000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
