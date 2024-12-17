flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Crown 1720 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Crown 1720 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 4439 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4023 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1720 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
