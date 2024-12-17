Crown 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 4439 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

