United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 4439 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4023 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
