United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 25108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (5)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search