Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 25108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 19, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 19, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction VAuctions - September 16, 2016
Seller VAuctions
Date September 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 30, 2015
Seller CNG
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
