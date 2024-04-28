United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1720 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2676 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search