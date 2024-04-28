flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1720 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1720 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1720 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2676 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1720 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1720 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access