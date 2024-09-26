United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 860. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
