Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 860. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

