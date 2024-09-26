flag
Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 860. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1720 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

