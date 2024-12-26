United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
8626 $
Price in auction currency 7750 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
