United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Two guinea 1720 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Two guinea 1720 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1720 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3495 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,200,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
8626 $
Price in auction currency 7750 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Bolaffi - December 11, 2020
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1720 at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

