United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Angles plain

Obverse Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1720 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1720 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

