United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Angles plain
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (10)
- Downies (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (20)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (11)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (16)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1720 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search