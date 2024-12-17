Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (11) XF (19) VF (45) F (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (8) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (1) Service ANACS (2) PCGS (9) NGC (26)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Auction World (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (4)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (10)

Downies (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (8)

Grün (1)

Heritage (20)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (11)

Morton & Eden (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

NOONANS (2)

Schulman (1)

Spink (16)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)

Teutoburger (1)

Via (1)

WAG (2)