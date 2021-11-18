Penny 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 61230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 322. Bidding took place September 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) Service NGC (4)