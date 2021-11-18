United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 61230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 322. Bidding took place September 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search