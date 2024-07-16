United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3287 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
