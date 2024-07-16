flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Sixpence 1720 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Sixpence 1720 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3287 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 27, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Sixpence 1720 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1720 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access