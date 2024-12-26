Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1735 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (5) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4)