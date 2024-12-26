United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1735 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
