Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1735 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - June 9, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

