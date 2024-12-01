flag
Halfcrown 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfcrown 1720 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfcrown 1720 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3057 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1720 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
