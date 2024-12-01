United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1720 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1720
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1720 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (12)
- Goldberg (5)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (17)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (21)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Status International (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3057 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
