Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2895 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

