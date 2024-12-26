United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1724
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2895 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6089 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
