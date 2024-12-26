flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2895 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6089 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
United Kingdom Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1724 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1724 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access