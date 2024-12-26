United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1725
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4628 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3155 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search