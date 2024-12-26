flag
Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4628 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3155 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

