Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2) VG (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (5) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)