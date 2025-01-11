flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1725

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1725 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1725 Fifth laureate bust
Guinea 1725 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Half Guinea 1725 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1725 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1725 Second laureate bust
Average price 2600 $
Sales
1 100

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1725 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1725 Second draped bust
Shilling 1725 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Shilling 1725 WCC Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1725 WCC Second draped bust
Shilling 1725 WCC Second draped bust Roses and "CC" in angles
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Penny 1725
Reverse Penny 1725
Penny 1725
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
