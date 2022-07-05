United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1725
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2244 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
