flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles

Obverse Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2244 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1725 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access