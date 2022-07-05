Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition XF (4) VF (7) F (4) VG (1) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)