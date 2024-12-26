United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1725
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
