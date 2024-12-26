Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (24) XF (19) VF (19) F (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (7) MS63 (6) MS62 (10) MS61 (3) AU58 (9) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (43) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (11)

Busso Peus (1)

DNW (3)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (27)

Künker (4)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (2)

SINCONA (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (17)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (1)