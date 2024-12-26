flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1725 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

