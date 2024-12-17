United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1725
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 155 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
