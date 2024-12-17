flag
Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 155 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
Seller DNW
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1725 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

