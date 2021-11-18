United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1725 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1725
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1725 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 7634 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Spink (1)
