Penny 1725 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Penny 1725 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Penny 1725 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1725 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 7634 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.

Сondition
United Kingdom Penny 1725 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1725 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

