Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (9) VF (38) F (11) FR (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF30 (3) VF25 (4) VF20 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (7) Service PCGS (3) NGC (25) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Chaponnière (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HARMERS (3)

Heritage (7)

Künker (1)

London Coins (9)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (2)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (19)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (1)