United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1716
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (7)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (19)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search