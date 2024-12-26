flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • HARMERS (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (19)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1716 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1716 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access