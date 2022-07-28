flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 15, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 6, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 6, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2012
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1724 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access