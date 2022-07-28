United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1724
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2012
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
