United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles

Obverse Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1374 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5076 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price

