United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1724
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1374 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (10)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5076 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
