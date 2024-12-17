Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1374 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

