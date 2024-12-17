flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1718 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (21)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1718 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1718 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
