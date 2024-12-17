United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1718 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1718 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
