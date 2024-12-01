flag
Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1716 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1332 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
