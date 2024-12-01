United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1716 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1716
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1716 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.
Сondition
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1332 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
