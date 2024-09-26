United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1727
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3063 $
Price in auction currency 2300 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
