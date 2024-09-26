flag
Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3063 $
Price in auction currency 2300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
