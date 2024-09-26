Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) F (3) VG (1) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)