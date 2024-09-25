flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1477 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James's - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
