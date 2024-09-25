United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1719
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (3)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (6)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1477 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
