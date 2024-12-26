flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PO
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 3, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 16, 2014
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

