Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1719
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PO
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 3, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
