Crown 1716 (United Kingdom, George I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1716
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1716 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5711 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2553 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
