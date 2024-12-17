flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1716 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Crown 1716 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Crown 1716 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1716 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5711 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2553 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1716 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

