United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Quarter Guinea 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Quarter Guinea 1718 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Quarter Guinea 1718 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,0616 oz) 1,9165 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Quarter Guinea
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (385)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Guinea 1718 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 31909 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 50000 JPY
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1340 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF40
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1718 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Quarter Guinea 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

