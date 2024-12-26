United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Quarter Guinea 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,09 g
- Pure gold (0,0616 oz) 1,9165 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Quarter Guinea
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (385)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Guinea 1718 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 31909 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 50000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1340 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 19
Where to sell?
For the sale of Quarter Guinea 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
