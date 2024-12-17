Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,013. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (10) XF (21) VF (27) F (5) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) RD (2) BN (15) Service NGC (16) PCGS (4)

