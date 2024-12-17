United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,013. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1651 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
