Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,013. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1651 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - April 26, 2023
Seller CNG
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 7, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 7, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 9, 2021
Seller CNG
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS66 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

