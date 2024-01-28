Crown 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1718 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (10) VF (11) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (4) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (4)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (2)

NOONANS (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (7)

Stack's (3)