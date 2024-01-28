United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1718 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1755 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1814 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
