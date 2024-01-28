flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Crown 1718 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Crown 1718 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1718 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1755 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1814 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1718 at auction Spink - July 15, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

