Penny 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1718 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) Service PCGS (2)