United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1718 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search