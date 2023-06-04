flag
Penny 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Penny 1718 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Penny 1718 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1718 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1718 at auction CNG - August 3, 2011
Seller CNG
Date August 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

