Penny 1716 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1716 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 423. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

