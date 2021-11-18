flag
Penny 1716 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Penny 1716 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Penny 1716 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1716 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 423. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1716 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

