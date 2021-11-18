United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1716 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1716
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1716 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 423. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- CNG (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
