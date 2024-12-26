flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 420000 JPY
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 3, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
