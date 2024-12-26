Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (5) VF (22) F (8) VG (3) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) VG10 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (18) PCGS (1)

