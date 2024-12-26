United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1718 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- Via (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 420000 JPY
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
