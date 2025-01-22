flag
Threepence 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1727 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the ICE Auction Galleries auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 18, 2011.

United Kingdom Threepence 1727 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

