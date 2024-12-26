flag
Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Large lettering

Obverse Guinea 1727 "Young Head" Large lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1727 "Young Head" Large lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14170 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1727 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

