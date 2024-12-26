United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Large lettering
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1727
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14170 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1727 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
