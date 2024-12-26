Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)