Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1727 "Young Head" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1727 "Young Head" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

