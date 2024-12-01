United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1727
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1727 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search