Pattern Guinea 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1727
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Guinea 1727 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
