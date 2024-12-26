flag
Pattern Guinea 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Pattern Guinea 1727 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Pattern Guinea 1727 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Guinea 1727 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

