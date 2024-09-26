Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

