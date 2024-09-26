United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1727
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
