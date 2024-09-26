flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1727 "Young Head" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1727 "Young Head" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1727 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
