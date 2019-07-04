Twopence 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1727 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)