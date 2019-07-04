flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Twopence 1727 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Twopence 1727 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1727 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1727 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1727 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 112 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1727 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1727 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

