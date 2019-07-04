United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1727
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1727 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 112 USD
