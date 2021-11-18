flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Penny 1727 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Penny 1727 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1727 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1727 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1727 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1727 at auction CNG - January 13, 2010
Seller CNG
Date January 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1727 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access