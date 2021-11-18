United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1727 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1727
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1727 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- CNG (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
