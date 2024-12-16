United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1758
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1758 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32410 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1758 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
