United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1758 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32410 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Pars Coins - December 16, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1758 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1758 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

