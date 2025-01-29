flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1741

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1741 Young Head
Reverse Five guineas 1741 Young Head
Five guineas 1741 Young Head
Average price 38000 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse Guinea 1741 Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1741 Intermediate Head
Guinea 1741 Intermediate Head
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1741 Young Head
Reverse Crown 1741 Young Head
Crown 1741 Young Head
Average price 2600 $
Sales
2 177
Obverse Halfcrown 1741 Young Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1741 Young Head
Halfcrown 1741 Young Head
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse Shilling 1741 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1741 Young Head
Shilling 1741 Young Head
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse Sixpence 1741 Young Head
Reverse Sixpence 1741 Young Head
Sixpence 1741 Young Head
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 50

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1741 Old Head
Reverse Farthing 1741 Old Head
Farthing 1741 Old Head
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 13
