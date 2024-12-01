flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1741 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

