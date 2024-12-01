United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1741
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
