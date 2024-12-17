Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (13) XF (33) VF (52) F (5) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (6) NGC (21)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (9)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (4)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (13)

Galleria Auctions Tokyo (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

London Coins (8)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (25)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)

Status International (5)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (2)