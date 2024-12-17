flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

