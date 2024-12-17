United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1741
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Date September 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1741 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
