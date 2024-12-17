United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1741
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30797 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
