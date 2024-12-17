Crown 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30797 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (31) XF (44) VF (56) F (8) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (13) MS61 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (48) PCGS (13) ICG (1)

