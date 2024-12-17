flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1741 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1741 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30797 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1741 "Young Head" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1741 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

