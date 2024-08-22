flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1741 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1741 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1741 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1741 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 156 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1741 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price

