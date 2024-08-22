United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1741 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1741
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1741 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 156 USD
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
